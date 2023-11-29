DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve noticed more men around you in the Centennial State than in decades past, you aren’t wrong.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, as of 2022, there were 102.8 men for every 100 women in the state of Colorado.

According to estimates, that’s around 81,866 more men than women across the state, or a little higher than the estimated 80,192 people that live in Castle Rock.

Only five other states have a higher ratio of men to women: Alaska with 110.9, Wyoming with 105.1, North Dakota with 104.8, South Dakota with 103.4 and Utah with 103.1 men for every 100 women.

Nationwide, there are more women than men: According to the data, for every 100 women nationwide, there were 98.3 men.

This phenomenon of there being more men than women in the state isn’t new, although the numbers have changed over the years.

In 2012, the numbers were pretty even, with 100.6 men for every 100 women. However, that ratio has increased over the years.

Gender ratios vary across Colorado

This discrepancy is not equal across Colorado.

In Aurora, while there are slightly more men than women, the difference is small with 100.1 men for every 100 women.

The numbers in the City and County of Denver are about even with the rest of the state, with 102.2 men for every 100 women. However, in Thornton, there are only 96.3 men for every 100 women.

Thornton isn’t alone. Of the cities with data, Fort Collins, Pueblo, Greeley, Longmont, Highlands Ranch and Centennial all had more women than men.

The highest male-to-female population difference can be found in Loveland, where there are an estimated 110.5 men for every 100 women.