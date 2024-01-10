DENVER (KDVR) — In just a few months, Colorado’s very first Buc-ee’s will turn on its pumps and open its doors. But why does this gas station have a cult following?

On Jan. 5, Sign Shop Illuminated installed the massive 75-foot pole sign depicting the gas station’s mascot, Bucky the Beaver, which means the Johnstown location is one step closer to opening.

Sign Shop Illuminated installed Colorado’s first Buc-ee’s in Johnstown days before the company’s mass hiring event. (Louis DeSantis Sign Shop Illuminated)

To prepare for the grand opening slated for this spring, Buc-ee’s is holding a mass hiring event from Jan. 23-27. The company plans to bring 250 new jobs to the area.

The Texas company’s expansion has become a big deal for Coloradans, it even has a Facebook fan page with over 20,000 members.

So, what makes this gas station superior to the rest?

Beaver Nuggets, pristine bathrooms, a quirky mascot and more

A trip to the gas station is seen more as an inconvenient chore than a destination. But Buc-ee’s has turned a trip to the pump into a family affair.

Super-sized location

The gas station and convenience store aren’t your average stops. The locations are huge, think Texas-sized huge.

According to Buc-ee’s website, the Sevierville, Tennessee location is the world’s largest convenience store sitting at 74,707 square feet.

However, an even bigger location is being built outside of Austin, Texas, according to Nexstar’s KXAN. The store will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built.

While the approximate size of the Johnstown location hasn’t been released, aerial footage from SkyFOX shows the dozens of pumps and the massive warehouse building.

Construction continues for Colorado’s first Buc-ee’s in Johnstown.

Several dozen pumps

With its huge convenience store, Buc-ee’s also offers several dozen pumps. This means drivers don’t have to wait in long lines to fill up their cars.

A majority of the locations have more than 100 pumps, and the largest Buc-ee’s in Sevierville has 120 pumps.

Beloved Beaver Nuggets

Once you enter the store, you will immediately notice the variety of snacks, meals and souvenir items.

One of the most popular snacks is the Beaver Nuggets. According to USA Today, the popular snack is a corn puff treat that is savory, crunchy and caramelly. It comes in a variety of flavors and is the perfect bite for a road trip.

Aside from the Beaver Nuggets, the convenience store is known for its beef jerky, brisket and fudge.

Cleanest gas station bathrooms

Stopping at a gas station to use the restroom is less than ideal depending on its condition, but Buc-ee’s has prided itself on having the cleanest bathrooms in America.

The Washington Post described the bathrooms as being “famously clean and well-maintained to appeal to the chain’s core audience — families on road trips.”

Buc-ee’s is so proud of this recognition, they have put it on several highway billboards.

Open 24/7, 365 days

According to the company’s website, you will never have to go a day without Buc-ee’s

All locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This also means fresh hot food, cold sandwiches, fudge and the jerky bar is open 24/7.

If Buc-ee’s still sounds like a regular gas station to you, be sure to head to Johnstown in the spring to experience the travel center yourself.