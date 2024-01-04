DENVER (KDVR) — It all started with a delayed flight at the Denver International Airport.

Terah Barrio was waiting for a flight home to Seattle, Washington on Dec. 20, 2023. The flight, which was supposed to take off at 7:30 p.m., was delayed for almost two hours, according to Barrio.

Luckily, the delayed passengers were entertained, for at least a little bit, when one flight agent challenged a passenger to a push-up contest.

Barrio caught the competition on video and posted it to her TikTok. The video gained almost 60,000 views within three weeks.

After a somewhat eventful delay, the plane to Seattle took off at 9:15 p.m.

TSA also posted the video on Instagram with part of the caption reading, “They aren’t doing diddly-squat… If the plane isn’t pushing, you still could! Are you looking to keep your fitness New Year’s resolution on track while you travel?”

Despite the passenger’s peak form, the flight agent won the push-up contest, according to Barrio.

While Denver will never know the agent’s workout regimen, lifting all those carry-ons into the overhead compartment sure does help in an impromptu push-up contest.