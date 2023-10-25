DENVER (KDVR) — A newly released video shows a bear attacking a security guard in an Aspen hotel kitchen.

The attack happened late Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bear has since been found and euthanized.

“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear,” Matt Yamashita, area wildlife manager, said in a statement.

The guard had gone to investigate reports of a bear in the hotel. As he searched the kitchen, he turned a corner and surprised the bear. The bear swiped at him and knocked him to the ground, as can be seen in the video.

The guard was able to get away and called 911. He received medical care for scratches on his back and was released from the hospital early Tuesday.

Bear’s markings helped identify it

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, wildlife officers spotted a bear near Conner Park and eventually hazed it into a tree around 2 a.m. The bear was tranquilized and removed from the tree with a fire ladder, according to CPW.

While another eight bears were spotted around downtown Aspen during the search, a distinctive white patch helped wildlife officers confirm its identity, according to CPW. The bear was euthanized and sent to a CPW lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy.

Although the bear was found in the hotel’s kitchen, CPW “noted the lack of food-related attractants and cleanliness of the kitchen.”

Colorado has an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 bears in its “stable and growing” population, according to CPW.