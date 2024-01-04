EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A ski instructor at Vail Mountain has died after he was found unresponsive on a run.

According to a spokesperson with Vail Mountain, the 69-year-old male ski instructor was found unresponsive on the Born Free trail at 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2023.

Vail Ski Patrol responded and immediately conducted life-saving efforts. The man was taken to Vail Health Hospital and then transferred to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead.

“This is a challenging loss for our resort, our community, and especially our Ski and Snowboard School team. We share in your heartbreak, and we are sending our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and to those who knew him best,” said Greg Willis, Vail Mountain senior director of skier services.

It is unclear how the instructor became unconscious other than Vail Mountain describing it as a “serious incident.”

“Vail Mountain, Vail Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

The identity of the ski instructor has not been released.