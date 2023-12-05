DENVER (KDVR) — Over 90,000 homes in Colorado are classified as “vacation” homes as of 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Of the estimated 2.3 million homes that Colorado had as of 2022, just over 200,000 of them were what the Census Bureau defined as “vacant,” meaning no one lived in them when the survey was done.

There are a few different categories of vacant homes. These categories include homes and apartments for rent, of which there were 43,819 in 2022, and homes in the state that are vacant for personal or family reasons, of which there are 8,267.

One category is specifically defined as “seasonal, recreational or occasional use” vacant homes, which most people colloquially call vacation homes. This category makes up the largest chunk of vacant homes nationwide, but the percentage varies from state to state.

Colorado had an estimated 90,728 vacation homes in the state as of 2022, which accounts for 44% of the total vacancies.

According to the data, there are fewer vacation homes in the state now than in previous years.

In 2021, the state had an estimated 102,871 vacation homes, 11% more than in 2022.

There were an estimated 123,173 vacation homes in the state in 2017, which was the highest amount over the 10 years between 2012 and 2022.

These vacation homes are, by and large, not located on the Front Range. For example, in 2022, the Denver metro area had an estimated 11,696 vacation homes out of 67,209 total vacancies.

Homes and apartments for rent actually accounted for the largest number of vacancies in the metro area in 2022, with an estimated 23,020.