DENVER (KDVR) — A train carrying military equipment derailed Monday evening in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded around 6:30 p.m., police said. They confirmed the crash happened in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the El Paso County jail.

Photos showed train cars and equipment off the tracks and leaning precariously, FOX21 reported. Fort Carson confirmed the derailment to the news station but could not provide any additional details.

Police said there were no known injuries.

East Las Vegas Street was to remain closed in both directions “for the foreseeable future” from Janitell Road to Highway 85/87. Drivers were urged to use Interstate 25 or Academy Boulevard for north-south travel.