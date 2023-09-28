UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/28/2023 6:13 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has identified the driver of the car that hit and injured two parole officers as 41-year-old Justin Andrew Kula.

CSPD is still looking for Kula. He is a white man, 5’10” tall and weighing 245 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding. If you see him, call 911 immediately, do not approach.

Two parole officers injured in hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/28/2023 5:43 p.m.

According to CSPD, two State Parole officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash west of Downtown around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, and both were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Both officers were walking in the area when they were hit.

Police are looking for the driver responsible, who left the scene of the crash. The car is a dark colored, possibly black Lexus RX 330 with Colorado license plates CDA 346.

If you see the car, call 911, do not approach the car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Parole officer hit by car west of I-25 near Downtown

THURSDAY 9/28/2023 4:57 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a traffic crash involving a parole officer who was on foot west of Downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD posted about a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. The crash happened at the intersection of North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street, just west of I-25.

CSPD said its agency was told the pedestrian involved is as a parole officer. The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.