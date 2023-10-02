COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Tuesday procession of law enforcement agencies will accompany fallen state parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs Police Department posted about the procession on Monday and said Colorado State Patrol would assist starting at 3:15 p.m. The procession escorts Guerin Sandoval from the El Paso County coroner to Pueblo, where she lived.

CSPD invites members of the community to come out and line a portion of the procession route along Highway 85/87 to pay their respects. Police asked those interested not to go to the coroner’s office to line up.

See below for the portion of the route where CSPD is encouraging the community to line up:

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The section of road is along Highway 85/87 from Las Vegas Street south to the South Academy Boulevard exit ramp.

CSPD is also warning commuters that traffic from South Academy Boulevard to the Sixth Street exit in Pueblo will be affected for an extended period starting at 3:15 p.m.

Alternate routes are encouraged if you must travel in these areas at that time. CSPD asked drivers not to stop or block roadways.