DENVER (KDVR) — The cousin of a missing Colorado woman is organizing a prayer vigil for her family and three other families dealing with disappearances.

Augustina Quintana-Edwards said she is the cousin of Edna Quintana, who has been missing from Saguache since May 3.

“Basically, she has not been seen, since,” she said of the 56-year-old.

Now, Quintana-Edwards is organizing a prayer vigil for her family and the families of three others: the family of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were recently discovered in Saguache County; James Montoya, who disappeared from a Lakewood bar and was found deceased in Saguache County; and a Mosca woman who has been missing for more than four years.

The prayer vigil is set for Nov. 4 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The vigil begins at 5 p.m.

Quintana-Edwards said the vigil is non-denominational. All are welcome.

“Certainly, we are relying on our faith to get us through this time, and we can only do that through prayer and going to God,” she said.