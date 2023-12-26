DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s governor has made headlines for years with goofy, humorous anecdotes and events.

In the past, Gov. Jared Polis has penned a letter to Taylor Swift celebrating her Eras Tour visit to Denver, referencing over a dozen song titles. And he has used jokes or references from “Spider-Man,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Star Trek” and even “Star Wars” in official addresses.

But this Christmas, Polis became a “platinum recording artist” — at least in his own words.

On Christmas Eve, Polis posted a video to his verified X account where he sang the chorus of “Feliz Navidad.” The Spanish-language Christmas song turned 50 in 2020, and as of Tuesday afternoon, it was 12th on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and ranked 22nd on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart.

Now, the governor is joking that his short Christmas video has “gone platinum,” with over 2.8 million views as of Tuesday evening. The governor even included his new self-proclaimed accolade in his verified X account biography, which is not his official Colorado governor account.

The video was shared by numerous supporters and folks who oppose the Democrat governor, including FOX News host Sean Hannity.

Polis recorded the video at the state Capitol in Denver, according to a release from the governor’s office, and features Colorado and American flags in the background “and his unique and fun dance.”

“I wanted to bring joy and the Christmas spirit to the people of Colorado and the world,” Polis said in the release. “’Feliz Navidad’ has always been one of my favorite Christmas songs.

“And while I might not have the same singing chops as the great José Feliciano, I try to make it up with enthusiasm,” he added. “I hope my video helps inspire love and kindness, which are needed in the world now more than ever.”

Feliciano, a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, recorded the song in 1970, featuring a traditional Christmas/New Year’s greeting: “Feliz Navidad, próspero año y felicidad” (“Merry Christmas, a prosperous year and happiness”).