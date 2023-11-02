PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the train derailment over Interstate 25 that happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, and caused an extended closure of the interstate.

According to the NTSB, 30 cars of BNSF coal train derailed near mile maker 107, about 4 miles north of Pueblo, just before 3:30 p.m. and the derailment happened near a track switch east of the railroad bridge that crosses over I-25.

Part of the bridge collapsed over the northbound lanes, six train cars dropped to the interstate below and one or more hit a semi-truck, according to the NTSB.

The truck driver was killed and later identified as 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, California by the Pueblo County Coroner. The NTSB said no members of the train crew were injured.

The coal train bound for La Junta departed Denver just after 9:40 a.m. on the day of the derailment and its crew consisted of a conductor and an engineer. According to the NTSB, at the time of the derailment, the train was traveling about 32 mph and the maximum speed in the area was 45.

“The NTSB’s investigation is ongoing. Future investigative activity will focus on BNSF’s track maintenance and inspection procedures,” read the preliminary report.