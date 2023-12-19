DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is no longer known as the 303 state. In 2026, a new area code is coming for the Centennial State.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Public Utility Commission announced on Monday that starting in the first quarter of 2026 those living in northern and western Colorado could be assigned the new 748 area code.

The new area code will be for customers in the 970-area code overlay region who request a new service, line or move their service.

All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

The PUC said the current 970 area code is projected to run out of phone numbers by the first quarter of 2026. That is when the 748 area code will be distributed.

According to PUC, the 748 area code should last approximately 38 years.

This will be Colorado’s sixth area code.

Colorado’s original area code was 303 and served the entire state when it was implemented in 1947. But as the state grew, more area codes were needed. In 1988, the 719 area code was created, and the 303 code underwent a geographic split.

In 1995, the 970 area code was created. Shortly after in 1998, Colorado got 720. In 2022, those living in the 303/720 area got another code, 983.

The implementation of the new 748 area code will happen over nine months.