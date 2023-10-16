DENVER (KDVR) — How unique is your name? Even if your name might be different compared across the nation, you’re probably not the only one with it in Colorado.

WordFinder used name data from the Social Security Administration to compare the national popularity of names to state popularity to find the most uniquely popular names by state. The analysis used dates from 2012 through 2022, with names that occurred at least 1,000 times overall.

See how popular your unique name is in the state:

Female names

These are the most uniquely popular female names in Colorado. They’re the most-associated names in Colorado by a percent increase from the national popularity.

Aspen (1498%) Sloane (1247%) Juniper (482%)

Male names

These are the most uniquely popular male names in Colorado.

Arlo (1101%) Atlas (360%) Milo (322%)

While these names are unique to the nation, they’re not just unique in Colorado. These top boys’ and girls’ names in Colorado show up in a handful of other states as well.

In Alaska, Juniper and Atlas make the top three most popular unique names. Aspen is a popular girl name in Idaho, Atlas appears in Indiana and Arlo is also in Oregon and Michigan’s top unique boy’s name.

If you’re looking for a unique name for your child, these ones might already be overused in Colorado, but not so much that you can’t use them.