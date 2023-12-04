DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the Denver metro has seen a spike in home values in recent years, homes in the Mile High City are still quite affordable — at least compared to some other parts of the state.

FOX31 found the most expensive ZIP codes in the state using the Zillow Home Value Index, which measures the typical home value for an area. Essentially, these values are not on the extreme ends of the scale.

It includes single-family homes, condos and co-ops.

The most expensive Colorado ZIP codes

This might not come as a shock, but living in the Colorado mountains can come with a hefty cost.

The top three most expensive ZIP codes are all located in Pitkin County, and they’re relatively near each other in and around Aspen, Snowmass Village and Woody Creek.

Only one of the top 10 most expensive Colorado ZIP codes is in the Front Range, and it isn’t in the Denver metro:

81656 in Pitkin County: $4,610,771 81611 in Pitkin County: $3,107,912 81654 in Pitkin County: $2,030,914 81435 in San Miguel County: $1,999,431 81657 in Eagle County: $1,799,663 81632 in Eagle County: $1,768,624 81615 in Pitkin County: $1,734,192 81224 in Gunnison County: $1,376,827 80304 in Boulder County: $1,287,214 81621 in Eagle County: $1,284,962

The first Denver metro area ZIP code to make the list is in Franktown and comes in at No. 18. According to the data, a typical home in the 80116 ZIP code is $1,011,446.

Denver proper doesn’t make an appearance on the list until No. 21. The 80209 ZIP code, which includes much of Washington Park, has a typical home value of $946,151.

Looking at single-family homes, things get a bit more expensive. The top three ZIP codes stay the same — all in Pitkin County — but 81611 jumps to No. 1, with the typical single-family home typically valued at $8,253,978.

That is almost double the value of the homes in the second-most priciest ZIP code, which is 81656 with typical single-home values at $4,835,287.