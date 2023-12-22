LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting next month, the city of Loveland will begin following state guidelines on tax-exempt sales of food for home consumption.

Under Colorado statute and U.S. code, there are three categories of food items exempt from Colorado sales tax at all times:

Food purchased for human consumption at home. Seeds and plants which produce food for human consumption. Food purchased with food stamps or WIC vouchers.

For eateries and grocery stores in Loveland, this means vendors will no longer collect the city’s 3% sales tax on food for home consumption.

The change was spurred by Loveland voters, who chose to eliminate the sales tax on food for home consumption during the Nov. 7 election, requiring this change to the sales tax returns and remittance process.

The January 2024 sales tax return is due to the City of Loveland on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. This will be the first return to reflect the sales tax change. The city has said it believes this will reflect a $10.5 million reduction to the city’s budget in 2024.

Loveland’s Sales Tax Division will make the new sales tax form available in late January to businesses needing to file sales tax returns with the city.

Businesses with questions about the new exemption can contact the Sales Tax Division’s administrative office at 970-962-2698. For information about the City of Loveland’s Sales Tax Division, visit lovgov.org/services/finance/sales-tax.