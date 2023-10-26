LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — At Loveland Ski Area, the snow guns are officially firing, with the potential for Mother Nature to help out in a major way this weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting up to 18 inches of snow for the ski resort, which is quickly turning its attention to opening day.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Dustin Schaefer with Loveland Ski Area. “Opening day.”

He said that day is still to be determined, with a lot of factors at play.

Last year, they were able to open Nov. 3. Schaefer said they’ll wait until they have an 18-inch base and 1,000 vertical feet before dropping the rope.

Schaefer said they’re excited about the big snow potential this weekend, but he said they’re also excited about the significantly colder temperatures now on the way.

“It looks like the temps are going to drop, where we can make snow 24/7 around the clock,” he said.