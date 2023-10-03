DENVER (KDVR) — Ski season is a little less than a month out and Loveland Ski Area is starting early with some early October snowmaking.

Starting early Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., Loveland fired up the snow guns on the Home Run trail. This is the first manmade snow of the year for Loveland. The area already had an inch of natural snow.

Loveland started snowmaking over a week early this year. For the 2022-2023 season, the area started up the snow guns on Oct. 12.

“It’s starting to look and feel like winter at Loveland,” said Rob Goodell, COO in a press release. “Our snowmaking team capitalized on the cold weather, and we’re off to a great start. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures through the week, and we will make snow as conditions permit. We look forward to skiing with everyone very soon.”

Snowmaking in Loveland (Photo credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Ski season for Loveland isn’t here just yet. It usually takes a few weeks for snowmakers to cover the trails enough for opening day.

Loveland Ski Area plans to open with a top-to-bottom run of trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run.

Loveland has yet to release the projected opening day for ski season. Last season Loveland opened on Nov. 3.