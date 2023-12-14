DENVER (KDVR) — In many Colorado towns, it’s illegal to throw snowballs. Balled-up snow that is playfully tossed in the winter is even considered a “missile” in a few towns.

Some cities allow for playful snowball fights, while others downright ban it.

Aspen

According to Sec. 15.04.210. in the town of Aspen, it’s illegal to throw stones and snowballs as well as discharge guns and other missiles. The law explicitly states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to throw any stone, snowball or other missile or discharge any bow, blowgun, slingshot, gun, catapult or other device upon or at any vehicle, building or other public or private property or upon or at any person or in any public way or place which is public in nature.”

Surprisingly, Aspen isn’t the only place where throwing snowballs is illegal.

Loveland

In Loveland’s municipal code, it’s under 9.44.030 – throwing objects.

It states, “It is unlawful for any person to throw any stone, snowball or any other object upon or at any vehicle, building, tree or other public or private property, or upon or at any person in any public way or place, or on any enclosed or unenclosed ground.”

Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs has the same law as Loveland, except the municipal code adds that this law is only upheld if a person has the intent to injure a person or deface a property. This also includes the responsibility to foresee who this action could injure or deface.

Louisville

Louisville has about the same standard, where the municipal code states that it is illegal if there is a substantial risk of injury.

It also states, “The word throw includes but is not limited to slinging, dropping, shooting or launching.”

Keenesburg

Keenesburg specifically puts snowballs under Sec. 10-4-100 in the municipal code, which is defined as “throwing missiles.” In short, you can’t throw snowballs at any person, animal, motor vehicle, public property, building, structure, tree, shrub or other private property.

However, it’s only illegal if the property doesn’t belong to that person.

Snowmass Village

Snowmass also defines throwing snowballs under the “throwing of missiles” section. However, it’s only illegal if it’s in a manner that might cause physical harm or property damage.

As far as playful snowball fights go, you should be okay in Snowmass.

Idaho Springs

Idaho Springs has about the same law as Snowmass, where it’s illegal to throw snowballs unless it’s to protect a person or their property from injury.

Snowball fights are good to go. The law specifically states recreational activities with no risk involved are completely fine.

Nederland

Nederland’s municipal code is about the same as Keenesburg, where you can’t throw missiles, including snowballs.

Leadville

In Leadville, throwing a snowball is considered an “unlawful object” according to municipal code 9.44.030.

Some municipal codes are more specific than others. Some spots state that playful snowball fights are fine.

In essence, these places in Colorado banned snowballs in an attempt to prevent harm to people and property in the area.