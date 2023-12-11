DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, two industry associations sued in an attempt to stop the release of gray wolves in Colorado.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association. It names the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife as defendants.

On Friday, the federal rule for non-essential experimental population designation became effective, allowing for wolves to be released into Colorado.

The associations, which represent ranchers and farmers across Colorado, filed litigation “to address concerns about the potential impacts of wolf introduction on livestock and rural communities,” according to a joint release about the lawsuit.

Andy Spann, a fifth-generation rancher from Gunnison and president of the county stockgrowers’ association, said wolf reintroduction impacts need proper review not to have negative impacts on the environment, wildlife and people in the area.

“We believe that much of our input, and that of many others across Western Colorado, was diminished by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission,” Spann said in a release. “We regret that a course of litigation on this and other issues seems to be the only recourse left to have these concerns legitimately addressed.”

FOX31 has reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for comment.

The two groups that filed suit have opposed the wolf reintroduction in Colorado because of concerns about the well-being of their livestock. Both groups were vocal in CPW’s wolf management plan and said their “concerns and looming conflicts were not sufficiently resolved” in that process.

The authorization of the proposed release is “clearly a major federal action that is subject to NEPA requirements,” the associations stated in their release, referencing the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to determine the environmental effects of proposed actions.

According to their announcement of the legal action, the associations seek to “delay the release of wolves until the proper environmental impact review has been conducted.”

Meanwhile, the associations said their members are “grateful” for the finalized FWS 10(j) rule under the Endangered Species Act, which the associations said will “provide Colorado producers management flexibility for potential wolf and livestock interactions.”

“Throughout the state’s wolf introduction processes, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association leadership and members dedicated time and effort to ensuring livestock production and rural communities are protected,” Robert Farnam, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president, said in a statement.

He said the association is reaffirming its commitment, alongside the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association, as “a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting Colorado’s agriculture community and producers of the western slope.”