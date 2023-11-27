FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Heads-up hikers, dog-walkers, bikers and nature lovers: Horsetooth Mountain Open Space’s main trailhead access will be closed for two weeks to allow for construction work.

From Monday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, crews will be working to improve the main trailhead to help with traffic flow and ease congestion for vehicles and visitors.

That means access to trails off Horsetooth Falls Road off of West County Road 38E will be blocked.

Visitors are encouraged to access Horsetooth Mountain Open Space via Soderberg or Blue Sky trailheads. The Colorado Trails Explorer App (CoTREX) can be used to see current advisories or closures before heading out. The service can also be accessed at trails.colorado.gov.

The plans are to complete the parking area, install an additional vault toilet and improve the kiosk area with a hardened surface, improved drainage and updated informational signs and map.

The plans were developed through public input during the management plan process and adopted in 2022.