DENVER (KDVR) — The Historic Georgetown Christmas Market was recognized among Trips to Discover’s list of the 14 best Christmas events across the U.S. for 2023.
Georgetown sits in the mountains about 45 miles west of Denver along Interstate 70. It was once a mining town, and today it is recognized as one of the best holiday destinations.
There are Christmas-themed shops that are open year-round, but Trips to Discover said the whole town is transformed into an enchanting wonderland each year during the holiday season.
Trips to Discover highlighted the Historic Georgetown Christmas Market as one of the best in the region, and a great place to find a variety of unique gifts.
During the holiday season in Georgetown, you may find vintage horse-and-carriage rides throughout the town, a bonfire to gather around, hot chocolate, an annual tree lighting and you might even see Santa.
Plus, the holidays are a great time to take a ride on an old-fashioned steam locomotive via the Georgetown Loop Railroad to another historic mining town, Silver Plume.
In light of the Christmas spirit, the train, the forest and the train stations are decorated with thousands of lights for the Santa’s Lighted Forest ride, which runs through Dec. 24. According to the website, Santa will be there to kick off each departure.
There are many other Christmas-themed events happening throughout the holiday season in Georgetown, including Christmas museum tours, book readings and more.