DENVER (KDVR) — The Historic Georgetown Christmas Market was recognized among Trips to Discover’s list of the 14 best Christmas events across the U.S. for 2023.

Georgetown sits in the mountains about 45 miles west of Denver along Interstate 70. It was once a mining town, and today it is recognized as one of the best holiday destinations.

There are Christmas-themed shops that are open year-round, but Trips to Discover said the whole town is transformed into an enchanting wonderland each year during the holiday season.

Trips to Discover highlighted the Historic Georgetown Christmas Market as one of the best in the region, and a great place to find a variety of unique gifts.

During the holiday season in Georgetown, you may find vintage horse-and-carriage rides throughout the town, a bonfire to gather around, hot chocolate, an annual tree lighting and you might even see Santa.

The Georgetown Loop Railroad train seen on Oct. 10, 2023 in Georgetown, Colorado. (Photo: Brooke Williams)

Engineer Kevin Wilcomb of the Georgetown Loop Railway trudges back to the station before heading into the mountains with a load of passengers during a snow storm in Silver Plume, Colo., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A lone pedestrian moves along the main street as a storm packing high winds and snow sweeps through the intermountain West, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Georgetown, Colo. Forecasters predict that the storm will continue through Wednesday before moving out on to the plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Historic Georgetown sign is seen in Georgetown, Colorado on Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo: Brooke Williams)

Plus, the holidays are a great time to take a ride on an old-fashioned steam locomotive via the Georgetown Loop Railroad to another historic mining town, Silver Plume.

In light of the Christmas spirit, the train, the forest and the train stations are decorated with thousands of lights for the Santa’s Lighted Forest ride, which runs through Dec. 24. According to the website, Santa will be there to kick off each departure.

There are many other Christmas-themed events happening throughout the holiday season in Georgetown, including Christmas museum tours, book readings and more.