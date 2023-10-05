(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — Right now an investigation is underway at a funeral home in Fremont County after a large law enforcement presence was seen outside of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose on Wednesday night, Oct. 4.

The funeral home is located off Werner Road and Highway 115, and according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, it was meeting with law enforcement partners to determine jurisdiction and who would be the lead investigative agency for the incident, as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“A formal press release and/or possible news conference will be scheduled for later today,” wrote the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in an email sent to FOX21 News on Thursday.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.