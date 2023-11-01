DENVER (KDVR) — The National Park Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service are both waiving fees at parks and forests on Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
The Centennial State has four national parks and 11 national forests.
The four national parks in Colorado are spread out across the state:
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison
- Great Sand Dunes
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
The closest one to the Denver metro is Rocky Mountain National Park. Just as with the national parks, the national forests in Colorado are also spread out across the state:
- Arapaho National Forest
- Grand Mesa National Forest
- Gunnison National Forest
- Pike National Forest
- Rio Grande National Forest
- Roosevelt National Forest
- Routt National Forest
- San Isabel National Forest
- San Juan National Forest
- Uncompahgre National Forest
- White River National Forest
It will be the last free day of the year for both the NPS and the Forest Service.
Check Colorado weather, road conditions first
With the weather changing, it may be wise to check on weather conditions across Colorado before heading out to visit any of the sites. It may also be wise to check on road conditions or closures at specific parks or forests.
For example, at Rocky Mountain National Park, through traffic on Trail Ridge Road has already been closed for the season. This means that people cannot drive from one end of the park to the other.
The USDA recommended that people check for avalanche conditions as well before heading into the backcountry, and to pack appropriate gear for the area you plan to visit.
