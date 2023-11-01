DENVER (KDVR) — The National Park Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service are both waiving fees at parks and forests on Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

The Centennial State has four national parks and 11 national forests.

The four national parks in Colorado are spread out across the state:

Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Great Sand Dunes

Mesa Verde National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

The closest one to the Denver metro is Rocky Mountain National Park. Just as with the national parks, the national forests in Colorado are also spread out across the state:

Arapaho National Forest

Grand Mesa National Forest

Gunnison National Forest

Pike National Forest

Rio Grande National Forest

Roosevelt National Forest

Routt National Forest

San Isabel National Forest

San Juan National Forest

Uncompahgre National Forest

White River National Forest

It will be the last free day of the year for both the NPS and the Forest Service.

Check Colorado weather, road conditions first

With the weather changing, it may be wise to check on weather conditions across Colorado before heading out to visit any of the sites. It may also be wise to check on road conditions or closures at specific parks or forests.

For example, at Rocky Mountain National Park, through traffic on Trail Ridge Road has already been closed for the season. This means that people cannot drive from one end of the park to the other.

The USDA recommended that people check for avalanche conditions as well before heading into the backcountry, and to pack appropriate gear for the area you plan to visit.