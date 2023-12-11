DENVER (KDVR) — One of Colorado’s famous 14ers will remain accessible to hikers and climbers, thanks to the purchase of nearly 300 acres leading to Mount Democrat in Colorado’s Mosquito Range.

Some of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks are difficult to access because of private land ownership, but the purchase of this area by The Conservation Fund and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service eliminates liability concerns and expands recreational opportunities in the area, according to a USDA release.

The area has been closed off and on over the years due to private ownership and concerns of liability.

“Protecting one of America’s tallest mountains and its headwaters for all to enjoy is an honor of a lifetime for us,” said Kelly Ingebritson, Colorado project manager at The Conservation Fund, in a release about the land acquisition. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement – which was made possible by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund – alongside the Forest Service, Colorado’s congressional delegation and our community partners.”

The Conservation Fund bought the property from Earth Energy Resources LLC, represented by John Reiber, and conveyed the property into public ownership and management by the Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

A map of the newly acquired land leading to Mount Democrat. (The Conservation Fund).

The newly acquired land includes the headwaters for the South Platte and Arkansas Rivers, the Kite Lake Trailhead, trail segments and the entire Mount Democrat summit, as well as part of the popular DeCaLiBron hiking loop. The loop includes Mount Cameron, Mount Lincoln and Mount Bross, allowing outdoorsy folks the opportunity to hike several 14er peaks in one day.

U.S. Sen John Hickenlooper called it a “high point” for Colorado land conservation and accessibility.

“Land and Water Conservation Funds ensure Coloradans can enjoy our lands – and Fourteeners – for generations to come,” said Hickenlooper in a release.

The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative will begin trail work on the route, an act that was “stymied for decades due to the land being in private ownership,” according to Lloyd Athearn, executive director of the initiative.

“Fragile alpine tundra and important pika habitat will be better protected, while hikers on one of the top-five most-climbed 14er routes in Colorado will experience a much-improved trail,” Athearn said in a release. “Thanks to the collaborative work of TCF, the Forest Service and other partners, this area has gone from obstacle to opportunity. We are all indebted to your persistence and professionalism.”

Mount Democrat was closed to the public in March but reopened in July after introducing an electronic landowner’s liability waiver all hikers were required to sign before heading out.