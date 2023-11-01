DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday morning is the day to “fall back” and change those clocks, and Coloradans are warned to pay even closer attention to their driving.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation are coming out with their annual message: Watch for wildlife crossing the road.

“Be mindful of young wildlife, who are still kind of navigating how to go through their migration period,” CPW’s Bridget O’Rourke said.

Both agencies have teamed up to construct underpasses and high fences to protect wildlife near roadways. For a list of the finished and ongoing wildlife crossing projects, please see the Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance’s Website at coloradowta.com.

One such project is on Interstate 70, heading up to the high country between Lookout Mountain and Genesee.