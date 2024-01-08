DENVER (KDVR) — As strong winds and cold temperatures sweep across much of Colorado, DoorDash has suspended operations in certain southern Colorado towns through 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to the company, the severe winter storm is creating potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds.

Because of this, the company suspended all operations at about 1 p.m., Jan. 8, through 7 a.m., Jan. 9, in:

La Junta

Lamar

Trinidad

Las Animas

Ordway

“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Colorado safe,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”

DoorDash said it will monitor conditions closely and watch for guidance from local officials. During this time, the company says it will “remain in close contact” with merchants, customers and Dashers.

The move comes as the Colorado State Patrol in La Junta and Lamar warned on social media that “Southeast Colorado is closed,” and for anyone out in the storm to secure lodging.