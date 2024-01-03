DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you’re looking to start a new job or take control of your health going into the new year, you’re not the only one. Across Colorado, many people are looking to make changes for 2024, and a lot of them are similar.

FOX31 analyzed Google Trends using phrases like “New Year’s Resolutions” and “2024 goals” to sort through related topics and queries searched throughout Colorado for the past seven days, starting on Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.

Here’s what topics Coloradans are searching going into the new year:

5K

One possible New Year’s resolution throughout Colorado is running a 5K. For the past seven days, people who searched for New Year’s resolutions also looked up 5Ks on Google. This search ranges throughout Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Grand Junction and Montrose.

Related queries include the Bolder Boulder, Polar Bear 5K Denver and the Colfax Marathon. Based on the searches, Coloradans could start off their resolutions by training for local races.

Bingo

Many people also looked up Bingo, which is likely related to 2024 Bingo cards. For the new year, Coloradans are looking to make their Bingo cards for the year. Basically, a yearly Bingo card is a prediction for the year. For example, a wedding could be on your Bingo card, or the Denver Nuggets winning another championship.

Weight loss, physical fitness

Weight loss was another search topic throughout Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Grand Junction and Montrose. This could be a possible New Year’s resolution, as Coloradans searched for both resolutions and weight loss. A related query in Colorado was “How much protein should I eat in a day?” and “How much water should you drink a day?” which could go along with 2024 goals.

Coloradans also searched for physical fitness, which led them to topics like Planet Fitness hours and the Peloton Bike. It won’t be a surprise if the gym is crowded.

Intimate relationship, couple

Searches show that Coloradans are single and ready to mingle. People across the state searched for “intimate relationship” and “couple” in the past week. Based on the searches, the Centennial state could be looking to improve relationships, as they also searched for “relationship goals” and “avoidant attachment style.”

Career

For the past week, people in the state are motivated for 2024. Some searched “career” among the New Year’s resolution goals. Many people are looking into employment websites and job fairs along with Western Union careers and USPS careers.

Watch out 2024, Coloradans are coming in hot. Based on the searches throughout Colorado, people are looking into physical fitness, goal setting, career changes and relationships.