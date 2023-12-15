DENVER (KDVR) — After a two-year hiatus, Ice Castles is officially opening for the 2023-2024 season in a few days.

One of Colorado’s most popular frozen attractions will open to the public in Cripple Creek at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Thanks to some cold temperatures in Teller County, Ice Castles can open earlier than its anticipated January opening date. Just in time for the holidays.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in Colorado,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

Ice Castles was originally in Dillon but had to close for the 2021-2022 seasons due to renovations at the Town Park.

Guests who venture to Cripple Creek will be treated to a winter wonderland with ice slides, caverns, archways, fountains and crawl tunnels that were created by 20 ice artisans.

Ice Castles will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the attraction will have extended hours during the two-week-long Christmas break to accommodate guests looking to enjoy the unique attraction during the holidays.

Guests can purchase tickets on the Ice Castles website. General admission prices start at $27 for everyone 12 and older, and $22 for kids aged four to 11.

Ice Castles is also offering an Arctic Alcove, which is a private roped-off area for six guests.

General admission tickets will sell out fast, so book soon.

It is about a two-hour drive to get to Cripple Creek from Denver, but the town said they are prepared for the influx of guests.

The city will have a new 300-room hotel and casino that should be open around the same time as the Ice Castles. Guests can book a stay at the Chamonix Casino and Hotel on its website.

The castles won’t be open for long. Grab your tickets now before they close for the season in early March.