DENVER (KDVR) — A federal judge in Denver heard arguments for and against a lawsuit filed against the state as Colorado prepares to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope.

No decision was made on the lawsuit Thursday, but both sides are hoping to hear something soon, as the process to bring wolves back is set to begin in days.

“What happened in the courtroom this morning was a last-ditch attempt at the eleventh hour to block the voter-endorsed, scientifically-based return of wolves to the state of Colorado,” said Michael Saul, Defenders of Wildlife.

Supporters of Colorado’s plans to reintroduce gray wolves believe the lawsuit looking to delay the process of reintroduction lacks merit.

The litigation claims the state and federal government did not do enough to ensure livestock and ranchers are prepared for the reintroduction. Stockgrowers on the lawsuit said they brought the lawsuit now to give Colorado Parks and Wildlife a chance to “do the right thing.”

“And we found that they hadn’t. That was when we acted,” said Andy Spann, president of the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association.

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. (Gary Kramer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

2020 voters approved gray wolf reintroduction

The reintroduction process was set in place back in 2020, when voters across the state narrowly approved the plan. Since then, the state has held listening sessions on the process, and others have even tried to block the reintroduction from happening unless the wolves brought here were classified as a non-essential, experimental population of protected species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently ruled to allow the reintroduction to happen with the wolves under that classification. Some believe that still is not enough.

“I think people need to understand that wolves are going to multiply. Five wolves turns into 10, 10 into 20, 20 into 100, and on and on. So even though it’s a small amount, the impact — maybe not this year, but in five years — is going to be terrific,” Spann said.

The state argued Thursday that a delay would greatly stunt the state’s work in getting this process going, saying the process to bring wolves here starts this Sunday. If all goes well for the plan, a maximum of five wolves could be on the ground in Colorado by Monday.

Supporters of the reintroduction say opponents had time to raise concerns, with years of meetings led by local and federal groups.

“And that’s been done, and quite frankly, a lot of the environmental groups aren’t happy with the outcome of the plan that we have, because it defers so much to livestock operators and ranching interests,” said Lindsay Larris of WildEarth Guardians. “We know that’s important, but it’s also important to have a successful wolf program. That’s what people voted for.”

The judge called for both sides to submit their draft orders to her desk by 9 a.m. Friday. Both sides are hoping to hear something before the process starts this Sunday.