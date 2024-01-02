DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s free universal preschool program was back in court on Tuesday for the start of a federal discrimination trial that has the Archdiocese of Denver and two Catholic schools taking on the state.

The archdiocese claims the state is discriminating by not allowing Catholic schools to participate in the universal preschool program. The state says that’s because the schools don’t follow the state’s guidelines and discriminate against families who are LGTBQ.

The archdiocese and St. Mary St. Bernadette Catholic parishes claim the state is violating the First Amendment by not allowing the schools to be involved in the preschool program — therefore, it’s not universal.

The archdiocese also claims the state is practicing religious discrimination against families who want to take advantage of the program and send their kids to Catholic school.

On the other side of the argument, the state says the Catholic schools are not allowed in the program because they violate the state’s anti-discrimination rules by not allowing children from LGBTQ families.

Colorado pre-K program faces legal challenges

Here’s what the two sides had to say about when the suit was filed in August.

“If families and parents choose to send their kids to a Catholic preschool, they won’t be able to participate in that program,” said Nick Reaves, counsel at the Becket Law Firm, which filed the lawsuit. “They’re not eligible for the state’s funding simply because of the school they chose. and are argument is that that’s religious discrimination.”

“If you run a preschool that doesn’t receive state money, you can run it the way you want,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “But of course, when you are publicly funded, you have to agree with the basic values: we don’t discriminate.”

This is a bench trial in federal court, which means there’s no jury and the judge will decide the outcome.

It’s one of a number of lawsuits the state is facing about the universal preschool program, which voters approved back in 2020.

At least one of the lawsuits also focuses on discrimination, albeit against employees, and another is about access for students with special needs. Those cases are still pending.