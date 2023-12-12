DENVER (KDVR) — Some towns just seem to have an abundance of Christmas spirit, and this Colorado town is no exception.

Durango was ranked as America’s second-favorite “Christmassy” town in 2023, according to a survey of 3,000 people conducted by photobook brand Mixbook.

Durango is no stranger to the Christmastime clout, as it was named a top small town to visit during the holiday season in 2022.

“What sets Durango apart during the festive season is its blend of natural beauty and historic charm,” the entry reads.

Durango, which is located in the southwestern portion of the state, has several events and activities for people to do during the Christmas season.

Mixbook points out the town’s proximity to the mountains, providing opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, among other outdoor activities.

“The town’s small businesses, from local craft shops to warm cafes, add to the festive spirit, making Durango a special place to celebrate the holidays in a setting that beautifully combines natural splendor with traditional holiday joy,” Mixbook said.

One of the most festive things Durango has to offer is the Polar Express Train, which runs on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad from late November until January.

The top 10 included places across America, from Alaska to Vermont:

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Durango, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Stowe, Vermont Alexandria, Virginia Old Saybrook, Connecticut Stockbridge, Massachusetts Holland, Michigan Bethlehem, Pennsylvania North Pole, Alaska

Durango wasn’t the only nod on the list: Breckenridge was ranked No. 42 out of the 75 towns ranked.