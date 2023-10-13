DENVER (KDVR) — Are you ready for winter?

It may feel like fall has just arrived, but it’s no surprise that Colorado gets snow even before the winter months. And the high country just saw its first measurable snow of the season, with totals of several inches reported.

A storm system passing north of Denver pushed a cold front across the state Wednesday into Thursday. It brought cooler temperatures, wind, rain and — at least in the mountains — an accumulation of snow.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Oct. 12-13.

The table is searchable and sortable. Just tap “County” to sort it alphabetically or “Measured snow” to sort totals by highest or lowest.

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.

Snow season is coming quickly

Denver’s first snow may not be too far behind. October is the month Denver typically sees its first snow of the season. Last year, snow didn’t come until Nov. 4. But in 2021, measurable snow didn’t hit the Mile High City until Dec. 10.

Still, it’s never too early to prepare for winter conditions.

Drivers should make sure to have their car winterized with appropriate tires and carry an emergency kit with water, food and extra clothing.

At home, is your sprinkler system ready for winter? And don’t forget the trees: According to horticulturalists, it’s time to give your trees a big drink before they go dormant for the winter.