DENVER (KDVR) — After more than 72 hours, temperatures are officially climbing near the above-freezing mark.

Before Colorado says goodbye to this arctic blast, several towns are looking at their official snowfall totals. A few ski areas got some much-needed powder.

It has been a lackluster winter when it comes to snowfall in the high country. In the Denver metro, December 2023 was the 18th “least snowiest” December on record.

But after a delayed start, some ski areas saw 4 feet of snow over the holiday weekend.

According to Julie Block at Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Crested Butte received 48 inches of fresh snow in the past week,.

Thanks to the 4 feet of accumulation, the mountain operations team was able to open the High Lift T-bar to the public for the first time this season. This lift allows access to Crested Butte’s world-renowned extreme trails like Headwall and Big Chute.

Crested Butte wasn’t the only ski area to receive several inches of snow. The following mountains also got powder:

37 inches at Vail Mountain

36 inches at Breckenridge

32 inches at Beaver Creek

29 inches at Keystone Resort

Overall, it was a successful week for ski resorts, but the 4 feet at Crested Butte wasn’t even the highest snow total for the entire state.

Mount Zirkel in Jackson County and Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County received 51 inches of snow over the holiday weekend.

More snow is in the forecast in the high country, which means ski and snowboard season is in full swing.

After three long and frigid days, the sub-zero temperatures are finally coming to an end in the metro. On Tuesday, sunshine will return and help temperatures climb above freezing for the first time in more than 72 hours.

The rest of the week will remain relatively warm and seasonal in the mid-40s.