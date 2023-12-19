DENVER (KDVR) — USA Today found 10 hotels known for their holiday spirit, from Christmas trees reaching the ceiling in Chicago to winter wonderlands in Montana. But you don’t have to hop on a plane to find some of the most festive hotels in the country.

Two hotels with some of the best holiday spirit in the country are located in Colorado, and they are not too far from Denver.

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. The hotel is currently decked out with Christmas trees and winter festivities.

The trees leading the way to the entrance are all covered in lights. Inside, you’ll be met with garnishes lining the fireplace, stairwell and windows filled with ribbons and bows. The Christmas trees and wreaths inside are dazzled with red and gold ornaments.

There’s also a gingerbread display of Santa Claus aboard a lightning bug boat. The display pays homage to the canopy boats that were once on Cheyenne Lake when the resort opened in 1918.

C Lazy U Ranch in Granby ranked ninth on the list. Before even stepping inside, you can admire the Christmas lights lining the hotel and the gigantic tree decorated for the holidays.

The place has a cozy feel inside and a breathtaking view of the Rocky Mountains outside.

It comes with the ultimate winter activities like sledding, ice skating, pond hockey, snowmobiles, sleigh rides and more.

Here’s the full list of the most festive hotels in the country:

The Roosevelt New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana Fairmont San Francisco – San Francisco, California Big Cedar Lodge – Ridgedale, Missouri The Broadmoor – Colorado Springs, Colorado Triple Creek Ranch – Darby, Montana Tenaya at Yosemite – Fish Camp, California The Peninsula Chicago – Chicago, Illinois The Plaza – New York City, New York C Lazy U Ranch – Granby, Colorado Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York

If you’re looking for holiday plans, there’s still availability.

A room at The Broadmoor costs about $250-325 a night in the winter season, and there are still rooms available before, during and after Christmas.

As for C Lazy U Ranch, you’ll have to message the ranch individually for availability and pricing.