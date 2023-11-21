DENVER (KDVR) — Men are more likely to be killed in a car crash than women in all 50 states, a new study has found, and Colorado is listed among the top 10 deadliest states for male crash victims.

Researchers at personal injury law firm Dismuke Law analyzed statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine how more likely it is for men to be killed in a collision than women.

The study evaluated the number of reported male and female traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021. After analyzing the data, researchers were able to establish a ratio of male to female deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers over that five-year period.

Colorado placed sixth on the list with a ratio of just over four male crash deaths for every one female, research shows, meaning that men are four times more likely to die in a collision than women in Colorado.

The top 10 states where men are more likely to be killed in a car crash than women can be viewed in the table below:

Rank State Male deaths (2017-2021) Female deaths (2017-2021) Total # of male licensed drivers # of female licensed drivers Male fatalities per 100K licensed drivers Female fatalities per 100K licensed drivers Ratio of male to female fatalities per 100K licensed drivers 1. Hawaii 237 40 277 466,908 450,556 50.76 8.88 5.72 2. New York 2,320 488 2,810* 6,121,887 5,757,170 37.90 8.48 4.47 3. Connecticut 749 181 930 1,288,277 1,318,119 58.14 13.73 4.23 4. Rhode Island 165 42 207 367,512 386,995 44.90 10.85 4.14 5. Pennsylvania 3,138 776 3,914 4,498,723 4,599,847 69.75 16.87 4.13 6. Colorado 1,646 426 2,072 2,136,247 2,275,340 77.05 18.72 4.12 7. Florida 7,537 1,920 9,472* 7,961,746 8,182,556 94.67 23.46 4.03 8. California 8,528 2,048 10,578* 13,781,161 13,331,434 61.88 15.36 4.03 9. Vermont 182 46 228 233,065 236,559 78.09 19.45 4.02 10 Wyoming 360 87 447 220,199 210,273 163.49 41.37 3.95 Data: Dismuke Law (via NHTSA) NOTE: New York and California each reported two crash victims of unknown gender and Florida reported 15 crash victims of unknown gender between 2017 and 2021, according to the study.

Data shows that men in Hawaii are nearly six times more likely to be killed in a car crash than their female counterparts, the highest in the United States.

Colorado reported 2,072 total crash fatalities, with 1,646 male victims and 426 female victims, between 2017-2021.