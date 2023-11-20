UPDATE: MONDAY 11/20/2023 7:29 p.m.

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A shelter-in-place order remains active Monday evening for a neighborhood in Custer County following a reported neighbor dispute involving shots fired.

According to a spokesperson with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), law enforcement are still searching for a suspect after they believe a neighbor dispute lead to shots being fired.

CCSO did not say if there were any injuries, but told neighbors to stay indoors, secure their homes, and stay away from doors and windows.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelter-in-place ordered in northern Custer County

MONDAY 11/20/2023 3:19 p.m.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an area of northern Custer County due to a “high risk situation,” according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO posted on Facebook just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and said deputies as well as personnel from other agencies were in the area of Rocky Ridge Road in northern Custer County, northeast of Westcliffe.

CCSO said neighbors in the area should secure their homes, stay inside and stay away from doors and windows. Anyone traveling should avoid the area of Rocky Ridge Road, if possible.

CCSO didn’t provide specifics of the “high-risk situation” but asked neighbors to follow law enforcement recommendations until the all-clear is given.