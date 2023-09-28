DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a hit-and-run driver crashed into two pedestrian parole officers on Thursday, and one of them died.

The incident launched a “Blue Alert” manhunt that ended with the suspect’s arrest hours later. Justin Andrew Kula, 41, was taken into custody in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A community parole officer died in the crash, said Andre Stancil, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections. Stancil did not identify the officer, as the family was still being notified Thursday night.

A second parole officer also was transported to the hospital in the crash.

FOX31’s Shaul Turner was in Colorado Springs on Thursday night, where dozens of police vehicles were lined up outside of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. A procession was set to begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. to escort the officer from the hospital to the coroner’s office.

Colorado Springs police say Justin Andrew Kula was identified as the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a parole officer and hurt another on Sept. 28, 2023. (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Blue Alert manhunt in Colorado Springs

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Spruce and West Bijou streets, just west of Interstate 25, police said.

Kula’s arrest happened after law enforcement issued a so-called “Blue Alert” to people’s phones, describing the man and his Lexus SUV while he was on the run for hours.

A Blue Alert is issued when a wanted suspect has killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

Police said late Thursday that there was no ongoing threat to the public.