DENVER (KDVR) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend brought dangerously cold temperatures across Colorado as well as several feet of snow in some areas. That fresh snow sat on top of a weak layer of snow and avalanche danger was high all weekend.
Berthoud Pass was initially closed overnight due to avalanche danger, but on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass would remain closed until further notice.
On Sunday, 10 vehicles were buried in snow after an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. Crews worked to clear it up but snow keeps sliding and re-covering the road.
On Tuesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said CDOT crews were still working in the area, but they have been experiencing additional snow slides.
Avalanche danger remains high and “very dangerous” across much of the western slope Tuesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
CAIC said high winds can drift snow, forcing avalanches to release naturally. CAIC said another storm Wednesday into Thursday morning will keep very dangerous avalanche conditions around, and travel in or below avalanche terrain was not recommended.
How do crews remove snow and mitigate avalanches?
A spokesperson for CDOT told FOX31 that the kind of avalanche mitigation crews were using on Berthoud Pass is only safe to do when the road is closed.
Crews worked day and night using heavy equipment to blow chopped-up snow on top of the snowbank above the roadway. CDOT said this helps to bring snow down onto the roadway quicker, and crews can then remove it.
