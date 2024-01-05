DENVER (KDVR) — A police chase on I-70 ended with three people in custody Friday.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended at Berry Creek Road and Hackamore Road in Edwards just before noon.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the three suspects were in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Aurora and used in an attempted carjacking with a weapon in Eagle County.

An emergency alert was issued for the area where the chase ended at 11:55 a.m. and was cleared at 1:10 p.m.

Specific details about the carjacking attempt have not yet been released.