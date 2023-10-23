(NEXSTAR) — While nearly 240,000 people packed up their things and left Colorado last year, even more decided to move into the state, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau Census released earlier this month.

An estimated 264,500 people moved to Colorado in 2022, the Census reports.

The biggest group of new residents – nearly 33,500 – came from another country. The data set did not specify which countries people immigrated from.

Another 33,200 came from California, possibly seeking more affordable living conditions (though according to a recent study, Denver may not be much cheaper than some California cities).

Some of the most-populated states in the country sent residents to Colorado. The third-most new residents, about 25,500, came from Texas, and another 11,100 came from Florida. Colorado, in turn, lost the most residents to Texas and Florida in 2022, according to the Census data.

There is a good chance that if you meet someone new to Colorado, they’re from a neighboring state. Here’s how many new residents came from nearby:

Arizona: 7,386

New Mexico: 3,844

Oklahoma: 4,516

Kansas: 3,363

Nebraska: 3,759

Wyoming: 4,493

Utah: 4,877

Census estimates show the fewest new Coloradans came from Delaware (64), Maine (455), and Puerto Rico (467).

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Over 5.8 million people call Colorado home, according to 2022 Census data.