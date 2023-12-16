UPDATE: Saturday 12/16/2023 8:00 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that took place in the 5900 block of Constitution Avenue Saturday morning.

According to officers, the incident happened around 4:04 a.m. when CSPD officers and El Paso County Sheriff (EPSO) deputies were attempting to locate a suspected stolen vehicle that may have been used in other violent crimes earlier Saturday morning in both jurisdictions.

Law enforcement located the vehicle near N. Powers Blvd. and Constitution Ave. and attempted to contact the suspect vehicle, who then fled.

CSPD said they conducted a force stop method on the suspect vehicle, and a man exited with a handgun. At that time, at least one CSPD officer shot at least one round, striking the suspect in possession of the weapon. Two additional suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot but were taken into custody a short distance away without incident.

The suspect who’d been shot was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other individuals were injured.

All suspects are accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation occurs. The northwest entrance of the shopping center will be closed for the next several hours.

Additionally, CSPD will publish a Significant Event Briefing Video with the releasable facts within 21 days. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 16, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will take over investigating the officer-involved shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD responding to officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Saturday 12/16/2023 7:09 a.m.

