Colorado workforce experts weigh in on the current work place

As organizations frame their return-to-work strategies with the intention of bringing their likely-reluctant workforce back into the office, restaurant, storefront, etc., they must understand that “many employees are hesitant to return to the old normal of disrespectful work cultures.

Chris Edmonds and mark Abbit share their knowledge on what is really behind today’s struggle to finding workers and the cause for current labor shortage.

Edmonds and Babbitt are the authors of the bestselling new release Good Comes First: How Today’s Leaders Create an Uncompromising Company Culture That Doesn’t Suck, in which they argue why a “Good Comes First” mentality—meaning a corporate culture where respect is as important as results—is a business imperative.