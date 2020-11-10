Colorado woman working as legal advisor to President Trump ﻿

WASHINGTON D.C. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is part of the team working on President Donald Trump’s legal battles after the election.

Jenna Ellis is a Larimer County resident who attended CSU. She is now working in Washington D.C. as the senior legal advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign.

“As a constitutional law attorney, and someone who is on the legal team, my job of course is to remain committed and fight for every legal vote to be counted. That’s what President Trump wants as well,” Ellis said.

On Monday, she said Team Trump filed lawsuits and requests for recounts in six states.”We’ve seen a lot of irregularities and inaccuracies, and also some of the state election officials in these six states either doing things that are not according to process or not according to the state law there,” she said.

Ellis did not have any specific evidence of irregularities or inaccuracies, but says the legal team has sworn affidavits from multiple witnesses.