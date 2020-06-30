Colorado woman pleads guilty in 1996 death of newborn girl

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges in the killing of an unidentified newborn girl whose body was found in a garbage bag in a reservoir in 1996.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reported that 42-year-old Jennifer Katalinich turned herself in to authorities in November.

Katalinich pleaded guilty Monday in Fort Collins to criminally negligent homicide resulting in negligent death of an at-risk juvenile and tampering with physical evidence.

Katalinich could face up to 15 years in prison.

She remains out of jail on a $25,000 bond. Investigators did not announce whether Katalinich is the mother of the baby.