GUNNISON, Colo. (KDVR) — An office manager at a local family medical practice was indicted for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the business over 14 years.

Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday. The indictment accuses Barbara Helen Rider of illegally withdrawing about $859,968 from the Gunnison Valley Family Physicians from Jan. 1, 2005 to Dec. 2, 2019.

“Small businesses have long been the bedrock of Colorado’s economy and local communities,” Weiser said in a press release. “Losses from business theft have a profound and negative impact on not only the owners and employees of small businesses, but also on the people they serve.”

The indictment states she used business funds for her own gain, including paying off personal credit cards, writing and cashing checks to herself and using the practice’s business card for personal expenses.

Rider is charged with 10 counts of felony theft and four counts of filing a false tax return, for tax years 2015 to 2018.