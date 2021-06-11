Colorado could have vaccinated 70% of adults by Monday if trends continue

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Centennial State is on the verge of another pandemic milestone.

If Colorado only needs 70% of adults over 18 to be vaccinated, it will be at the point by Monday morning. If it needs 70% of all eligible Coloradans, it could be there mid-July.

President Joe Biden announced a nationwide goal in May of having 70% of American adults vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID vaccine by July 4. So far, only a handful of state have realized the goal and a national success looks doubtful.

Colorado, though, is well on track to meet Biden’s goal by Monday.

As of June 9, there were 3,112,398 Coloradans who had received at least one vaccination. Data does not parse out how many of these are the 12-17 age bracket allowed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Since those ages are about 10% of the total number of eligible vaccine recipients, the following analysis could vary by the same amount.

Vaccination numbers ought to push that total past the finish line over the weekend if they perform the way they did last weekend.

The first of five Colorado Comeback Cash announcements on June 7 triggered an 8% bump in daily vaccinations over the weekend. The number of daily vaccinations has been between 19,000 and 20,000 since then.

Gov. Jared Polis said he wants to keep the vaccination numbers steady, rather than hoping for an upward swoop.

If that trend continues and Colorado sees a conservative average of 19,000 vaccinations a day, the state will meet its goals by June 12 or July 13.

The first goal is Biden’s goal of all adults.

The most recent 2020 U.S. Census and state demography data, there are an estimated 4,503,497 adults in Colorado, meaning 69% of Colorado adults have had at least one vaccination.

Colorado will likely pass that point over the weekend and become one of a growing handful of states to meet the national goal.

The second goal will take a bit longer since it includes another half a million Coloradans between 12 and 17 years old.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does not say the number exactly, but state demography data gives an estimated population of 446,750 Coloradans aged 12 to 17.

That would mean 4,950,247 Coloradans eligible for the vaccine and a 70% goal of 3,465,173.

If daily vaccinations continue at the same rate of 19,000, Colorado will meet the goal of all eligible Coloradans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 13.