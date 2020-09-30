Colorado Veterans Project Virtual Run & Ruck

Colorado Veterans Project will be hosting a virtual RUCK to pay tribute to our fallen heroes and collect food donations.

This food will go to help Veterans and their families in need as well as Veterans that are struggling with Homelessness.

Over the years this event, which normally takes place on Memorial day weekend has received over 138,000 lbs in food donations. With a greater need than ever for food assistance, we want to ensure that the last thing that the men and women that have served this country have to work about is their next meal.

For this event, we have also partnered with the Special Forces Foundation which supports the Gold Star Families of our heroes in the special forces that have fallen in action.

This will be the third year in a row that we have been able to donate 10,000 dollars.