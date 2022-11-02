The Colorado Veterans Project is set to host the 14th annual Denver Veterans Day run on Saturday, November 12th. The event will take place at City Park with a 5k and 10k options. A virtual race option is also available, so there’s no reason not to participate and support our local veterans.

Registration is still open and may be completed online. Colorado Veterans Project is one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, and we work to build a stronger, more supportive community for our veterans through raising funds and awareness.



Colorado Veterans Project hosts events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations.



For more information about the events is available on the website at www.ColoradoVeteransProject.org.

