Colorado Veterans Project host “Let Freedom Swing” golf tournament

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Veterans Project(CVP) will present its first “Let Freedom Swing” golf tournament. The tournament will offer an 18-hole round for serious golfers, as well as those looking for a day of fun, with all proceeds directly supporting CVP. As one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, CVP works to build a stronger, more supportive community for our veterans through raising funds and awareness.

Registration is available now for single, double and foursome participants, and includes the round of golf, a breakfast burrito and coffee, a fajita lunch buffet with an alcoholic or zero-proof beverage and an awards presentation. Direct donations to CVP can be made here.

